Mark Dantonio Adds Commit #21 In 20 TX RB Donovan Eaglin

With a week to go to National Signing Day, Michigan State picked up a key commitment, landing Manvel (TX) 3-star running back Donovan Eaglin, who took an official visit to Michigan State and received an offer from the Spartans just a couple of weeks ago.

Eaglin made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.

Spartan Nation spoke to Eaglin last week following his visit and receiving the offer from Michigan State and the 5-foot-11, 215-pound standout said he anticipated making his decision after Spartans’ head coach Mark Dantonio visited him in school this week.

Eaglin is the 21st member of Michigan State’s 2021 class and is the second running back commit in the class, joining Powder Springs (GA) McEachern 3-star recruit Jordon Simmons.

Both Eaglin and Simmons are expected to sign on National Signing Day on February 5th.

After missing time in his sophomore and junior seasons due to injury, Eaglin put together an impressive senior season, which included a three-game stretch in the playoffs where he rushed for over 730 yards.

While he is known for being a power running back, Eaglin told Spartan Nation that he views himself as a complete back, capable of being the type of every-down back Michigan State, and added that he thinks his speed is an underrated part of his style of play.

Eaglin is the second commitment Michigan State has picked up over the course of the last week, joining the Spartans just one week after Groveport (OH) Madison 3-star defensive end Jasiyah Robinson announced his commitment to Michigan State.

Michigan State currently has 21 commitments for the 2020 class, including 18 who have already signed their NLIs. Rivals rank Michigan State’s as the No. 36 class in the country, while 247 Sports has Michigan State checking in as the No. 42 rated class in the country.

