Mark Dantonio On Why He's Optimistic About 2020 Recruiting Class

A disappointing 2019 season came to an end in New York City for the Michigan State Spartans in late December. But while the Spartan 2020 class was NOT highly rated, Mark Dantonio still is optimistic that this group can help him turn around Spartan football.

Dantonio talked about the future in New York after the bowl game. He said, "I'm always excited about the future, to be honest with you. I always look forward to the next challenge, the next goal in your life, bringing people with you. "

He went on to add, "I think that's something that you always do. I think that's a natural progression for every football coach or every CEO maybe in the country: What's next."

He also said, "I keep talking to our players about, What is next? How do you handle your challenges coming down the road for you? That's how we'll spring forward. That's always how we've done it."

The Spartans now head into an off-season that will be again be surrounded by questions regarding the future of the Michigan State coaching staff. Mark Dantonio has made no statements or changes, while numerous college football programs have.

But questions about the members of the offensive staff still remain as the Spartans continued to struggle offensively.

In the above video, Dantonio explained that while the 2020 class is not highly rated, but why he is so excited about it. Make sure you listen.

