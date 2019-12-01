Mark Dantonio Speaks After Spartans Limp To Bowl Eligibility With 19-16 Win

Spartan Stadium

East Lansing, MI

In what’s been a disappointing season, Michigan State closed out its regular season on Saturday afternoon as the Spartans welcomed in Maryland on Senior Day, looking to pick up a sixth win on the season and secure a bowl bid.

In a game where the Spartans were heavily favored, the Michigan State offense disappeared throughout the game, but after falling behind 16-13 in the third quarter the Spartans used two Matt Coghlin field goals, including one with 2:14 left to play to pull out an ugly 19-16 win to become bowl eligible.

All indicators are that Michigan State will play on December 26 at Ford Field in Detroit for their bowl game. That is what quietly inside the Athletic Department they want. Traveling there will save the Spartan athletic department close to $2 million dollars because of travel.

However with an Illinois loss today, that opens the possibility of play on December 27 in New York City in the Pinstripe Bowl.

In total, Michigan State made seven trips into the red zone but came away with measly19 points on the day, which the latest example of the team’s offensive struggles in 2019.

Maryland’s final drive would start near midfield, as the Terrapins looked to tie the game or take a late lead, but the Spartan defense forced a turnover on downs, sealing Michigan State’s sixth win and a bowl berth.

Michigan State will now wait to find out where they will play in their bowl game when the pairings are released next weekend.

