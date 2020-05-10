Matt Allen Aided by Michigan State NFL Alumni Brother Jack

East Lansing, Mich—During the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety protocols, while necessary, have scattered players around the nation to return to their homes and figure out how to stay in shape and even improve.

For one of the Michigan State Spartan football top offensive lineman, Matt Allen, he continues to recover from an injury that plagued his 2019 season. Trying to get better for Allen is aided by his NFL alumni older brother Jack who is at home working with him every day.

“I mean we have like our own little blocking pads here in the house, and we’ll just go right outside the door, and we have a patch of grass that we’ll go on, and I’ll usually have either like one of my buddies or his girlfriend catch snaps for us, and he’ll watch my feet while I’m going through stuff and I’ll watch my hands while I’m going through stuff,” Allen says. “Just in these two weeks, I’ve already felt the improvements in my stuff, and in my run blocking, it already feels a lot firmer.”

Allen went on to heap praise on his older brother, “I’m just thankful that I have him as a brother so he can be here for me in this time of need, and I’m just going to squeeze out as much of him as I can. Hopefully, he doesn’t start to get too tired of me because I’m just going to keep pounding on him for him to help me strive to get better every day.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack