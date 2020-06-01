Spartan Nation Welcomes McLain Moberg to Our Staff

People who don’t know me often ask about my name. I’ve heard just about every question there is to listen to, and every guess there is to guess. Truthfully no one has ever got the story right because it’s completely random. It’s not something anyone would immediately think. Yet, my name means a great deal to me, and it’s an efficient starting point to express my love for sports.

Both of my parents, Randy and Angie Moberg, were born in the year 1968. So, why is this pertinent information? It was the same year the Detroit Tigers came back from a three-games-to-one deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals and win the World Series.

They were led by Mickey Lolich, who was given the World Series MVP and 31-game winner, Denny McLain.

Yes, my parents named me after Denny McLain.

He had one of the best seasons ever as he finished 31-6 with a 1.96 ERA, made the All-Star team, won the Cy Young award, and ended the regular season having won the AL Most Valuable Player Award. He lost games one and four of the World Series but came back to win a critical game six, which gave the Detroit Tigers one last shot to win their first World Series since 1945.

Sports have always been a massive part of my life, and it’s an even more significant part of our family dynamic. Growing up, I can remember how much my mom and dad loved Michigan State. We’d watch every basketball and football game we possibly could. It brought us closer together. They were the reason I fell in love with the Spartans and why East Lansing became my home as a college student.

I met my future wife here. I fell in love here. I got married here, and now I’ll raise my firstborn child here. My parents taught me to be a loyal, trustworthy, reliable, and honest person. I owe them everything, and I can’t thank them enough.

I wouldn’t be where I am right now without my wife, Leslie Moberg. She represents everything good in my life. She is the purest, genuine, and nice person I have ever met. There isn’t a single person on the planet I’d want to walk beside me other than her.

I love her more than anyone reading this will ever know.

Today, I announce I’ve received an offer to work full-time, covering the Michigan State Spartans while representing Spartan Nation. I want to take this time to thank Hondo S. Carpenter for giving me this chance. I promise I won’t let you or the readers down.

I’m excited to get started.