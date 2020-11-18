Mel Tucker Expects MSU To Stay Motivated, Despite Slow Start

East Lansing, MI – Today, we're not talking about wins and losses because Michigan State's record shouldn't have anything to do with the level of motivation they approach each week.

When Mel Tucker arrived in East Lansing, he said, "if you love football, I probably like you," meaning circumstances don't matter – if a person truly appreciates the sport he/she participates in, "they just want to play."

"That's the type of group that we have; like I said earlier, they continue to work hard. These guys will not quit, and they are engaged," said Tucker. "They know there is room to get better."

He believes student-athletes are especially motivated by consistently improving on and off the field, whether it's in the film room, weight room, or practice field.

And if not, he'll confront the issue head-on.

"If there's an attention issue or you are not motivated, then you aren't going to be at practice, you not going to be in the game, you aren't traveling – like you won't be on the team.

"It's not about having to talk you into playing or motivate you to play," Tucker said. "That's not what this is; that's not even part of it ... guys are going to give effort, and if they don't give effort and they don't want to play, then they are going to be excused.

"They are going to be removed. We don't have time for that. This is Big Ten football."

The 25th head football coach in Michigan State history is interested in guys who want to be a part of his program and nothing less.

"If you aren't out there to get better; you aren't out there to compete and be the best, then you are wasting time. Why waste time? Just cut bait, but I'm not seeing that," Tucker said. "They know that ... if you step in here, come ready to work and get better. If you not ready to do that, then this is not for you."

