Michigan State Spartan Football Weekly Recruiting Update

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State wrapped up the month of April with yet another big week for the Spartans in recruiting, receiving the three more commitments, while also being extremely active once again extending offers.

New Jersey offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton, Texas tight end Kameron Allen and Florida cornerback Chuck Brantley all announced their commitments, giving Michigan State 10 total commitments for the 2021 class after starting the month with none.

The Spartans handed out 40 offers to players in 15 states this week but were most active in the state of Georgia, where they offered 14 players and also offered five players from Florida and four in Virginia.

Michigan State was very focused on the 2022 class, extending 30 offers to the incoming high school junior class, while offering six players in the 2021 class and four more to players in the 2023 class.

Commitments:

Princeton (NJ) The Hun School 2021 OG Kevin Wigenton

Michigan State’s first commitment of the week came from Wigenton, who the Spartans prioritized after offering back in March. Wigenton is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who has the size to play tackle at the college level, but his power and athleticism make him a near-perfect fit to play interior offensive line in the Big Ten. Wigenton committed to the Spartans after fielding offers from Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and others. After announcing his commitment, Wigenton told Spartan Nation that he started to feel that Michigan State was the place for him a couple of weeks ago. He decided to commit to the Spartans this week, “For a while, I would say about two weeks after I got the offer, I didn’t really have my mind made up, but a week and a half or two weeks ago, I just woke up and knew I wanted to go to Michigan State,” he said. “I just prayed on it, waited, and talked to a lot of people and just made the decision to commit.”

North Forney (TX) 2021 TE Kameron Allen

The second Michigan State commit from the state of Texas, joining Fort Worth quarterback Hampton Fay, Allen privately committed to the Spartan coaching staff last Thursday, but made his decision public on Wednesday afternoon. A 6-foot-4½, 225-pound tight end that has the size and athleticism to make him a dangerous weapon in the passing game. Allen is also a willing and able blocker, Allen committed to Michigan State after receiving offers from Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Missouri, Navy, Princeton, Utah State, and several others. Following his announcement, Allen told Spartan Nation that Michigan State was the right place for him because of the program’s history and his desire to play in the Big Ten, “One key factor is the history of the program,” he said. “I feel like no matter what, the program has always been somewhat successful and that they’re always going to bring something to the table. Another part of why I committed to Michigan State is that they’re in the Big Ten, the Big Ten is where I feel I belong. With my skill set, I feel like the Big Ten is where I’m supposed to be - I don’t feel like that with the Big 12 or SEC, I feel like, in the Big Ten, they’re going to make me a better player.”

Venice (FL) 2021 CB Chuck Brantley

Brantley is regarded as Michigan State’s top-rated recruit and became the program’s 10th commitment for the 2021 class and is also the second defensive back commit, joining Miami defensive back Gabe Nealy. Listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Brantley is an impressive cornerback that can play at a high level in man-to-man coverage and is an ideal fit in Scottie Hazelton’s defense. Brantley also received offers from Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Washington State, and several others before committing to the Spartans. Brantley spoke with Spartan Nation after announcing his decision. He said that Michigan State’s academics and the relationships he built with the coaching staff played a significant role in his decision. “Michigan State, ever since they offered, they consistently texted me and built that relationship and made sure that this is what I wanted. When I went on the virtual visit, they were showing me the academics, and they have what I want to major in, which is in the medical field, I want to be a pediatrician. That’s 12 years of college, but if I do end up going to the NFL, I can always come back and get my degree for what I want to major in.”

Offers:

Daleville (VA) Lord Botetourt 2022 OT Gunnar Givens

A dominant 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle that can block and pass block at a high level, Givens picked up an offer from the Spartans on Monday, adding Michigan State to an already impressive list of offers. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A & M, and West Virginia are among schools that have offered.

Bluefield (VA) Graham 2022 OT Brody Meadows

Similar to Givens, Meadows is another highly regarded offensive line prospect out of the state of Virginia, with good size (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) that should help him make a smooth transition to the college level. Michigan State became the third Big Ten program to offer Meadows, joining Maryland and Purdue. Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia have also offered.

Philadelphia (PA) St. Joeseph’s Prep 2022 CB Keenan Nelson Jr.

Rated as one of the best players that Pennsylvania has to offer in the 2022 class, Nelson is a big, physical lockdown cornerback that has the size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and skills needed to be an elite corner at the college level. Georgia, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, and, most recently, Michigan State have offered.

Broken Arrow (OK) 2022 CB Maurion Horn

An excellent cover corner with a nose for the football, Horn picked up his 10th Division 1 offer from the Spartans on Monday as the 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back has seen an uptick in his recruitment lately. Oklahoma, Baylor, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, and USC have extended offers.

St. Louis (MO) Lutheran North 2022 CB Toriano Pride

One of the top-rated players in the state of Missouri in the 2022 class, Pride, already holds more than ten offers and added Michigan State to his list of offers early this week. Listed at 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, Pride excels in man-to-man coverage and holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ole Miss, and others.

St. Louis (MO) Lutheran North 2022 CB Caldra Williford

Williford, like his teammate Toriano Pride mentioned above, has excellent coverage skills in man-to-man schemes like the Spartans play. He also has the size (5-foot-11, 160 pounds) and speed to be a Power 5 defensive back. Michigan State offered on Monday, joining Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, and Central Michigan as schools that have offered.

Leo (IN) 2022 OT Landen Livingston

A big, physical offensive lineman that has already shown the ability to be an effective pass blocker and run blocker, Livingston picked up his first Division 1 offer from the Spartans on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman quickly received two more offers following his Michigan State offer, as Indiana and Purdue also offered this week.

Milwaukee (WI) Whitefish Bay 2022 OT Joe Brunner

A 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle that has received a handful of Power 5 offers in recent months, Brunner picked up an offer from the Spartans on Monday as his list of offers closes in on 10. A physical offensive lineman capable of being an elite run blocker, Brunner also holds offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, Arizona State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Northwestern.

Snellville (GA) Grayson 2022 CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

Regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the country in the class of 2022, Groves-Killebrew already holds more than 20 offers and added Michigan State to that list on Monday. Groves-Killebrew also has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Texas, and several others.

Monroe (LA) Neville 2022 OT Will Campbell

Considered to be the best offensive lineman in the state of Louisiana, Campbell is a complete player capable of being an exceptional blocker in the run game and passing game, and his latest offer came from the Spartans on Monday. Listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Campbell also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A & M and more.

Columbus (GA) Hardaway 2022 CB Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway

A good cover corner with the right size (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) and good athleticism, Hardaway is an ideal fit for a Michigan State team that has prioritized size and ball skills in its defensive back recruits. Hardaway added Michigan State to his list of offers earlier this week and has also been offered by Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

Irvington (NJ) 2021 OLB Mikai Gaybor

One of only a handful of players in the 2021 class to receive a Michigan State offer this week, Gaybor is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound standout who has a commitment date set for June 1st. Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky, West Virginia, Rutgers, Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, and Texas A & M are among the schools who have offered.

Colonial Heights (VA) Life Christian Academy 2022 OG Desuan Williams

A physically imposing 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman that has the strength and technique to play tackle or guard at the next level, Williams is likely best suited to play on the interior offensive line at the college level. Michigan State offered on Monday, joining Baylor, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, and West Virginia as schools that have offered.

Pensacola (FL) West Florida Tech 2021 WR Simeon Price

A lightning-fast receiver with good hands and athleticism, Price (6-foot, 204 pounds) picked up an offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Price also holds offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Altoona (IA) Southeast Polk 2022 S Xavier Nwankpa

One of the top 2022 players in the state of Iowa, Nwankpa, is a big-time athlete capable of playing on either side of the ball but is likely best suited to play in the secondary in college. Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Nwankpa also holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.

San Jose (CA) Valley Christian 2022 TE Sam Roush

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end that is a legitimate weapon in the passing game and also an effective blocker in the run game, Roush is an ideal fit for Michigan State at the tight end position, and the Spartans offered on Tuesday. Roush also holds offers from Arizona State, California, USC, Utah, Nebraska, Oregon State, and Texas Tech.

Columbus (GA) Hardaway 2022 DE Mykel Williams

Regarded as one of the best defensive ends in the 2022 class in the country, Williams is a big-time pass rusher off the end, using his size (6-foot-5, 258 pounds), strength, and speed to regularly disrupt plays in the offensive backfield. In addition to his Michigan State offer, Williams has also been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, South Carolina, USC, and Virginia Tech.

St. Louis (MO) St. Mary’s 2022 WR Kevin Coleman

An outstanding two-way player, Coleman is rated as one of the best 2022 players in the state of Missouri and one of the top wide receivers in the country. While he stands at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Coleman gives opposing defenses nightmares because of his speed and athleticism. Coleman holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, and USC.

Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep 2022 ATH Travious Lathan

A teammate and friend of Michigan State 2021 commit Gabe Nealy, Lathan is an athlete capable of playing multiple spots in the defensive back seven because of his speed and athleticism and has the physicality to play outside linebacker as well. Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Tennessee have also offered.

Vero Beach (FL) 2021 DE Keanu Koht

A highly sought after defensive end out of the state of Florida with more than 40 offers, Koht is a big-time defensive end that is an elite pass rusher off the edge and landed an offer from the Spartans on Tuesday. With offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and others, it will be difficult for the Spartans to have a realistic shot at Koht.

Fairburn (GA) Creekside 2022 S Dainsus Miller

A safety that is capable of playing over the top in coverage or in the box against the run, Miller already has a lengthy list of offers and added the Spartans to that list on Tuesday. A 5-foot-11, 160-pound standout, Miller holds offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and others.

Atlanta (GA) Westlake 2023 CB Avieon Terrell

The brother of former Clemson defensive back and first-round pick A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell is one of the best freshman defensive backs in the nation and was offered by the Spartans earlier this week. Terrell also holds offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, and others.

Omaha (NE) Burke 2022 OLB Devon Jackson

Jackson is the top-rated player in the state of Nebraska and one of the top-rated outside linebackers in the country for the 2022 class. Jackson is a force because of his ability to make plays in the backfield coming off the edge or make plays in the open field. Jackson holds offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes 2022 RB Antonio Martin

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back that is regarded as one of the best players in the state of Georgia, Martin picked up a Michigan State offer on Tuesday. An elusive back with top-end speed, Martin also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, and South Carolina, among others.

Murrieta (CA) Vista Murrieta 2022 TE Jack Pedersen

A big-time tight end capable of being an impact player lined up in-line or split out wide, Pedersen has the size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) and athleticism that makes him an ideal Power 5 tight end and was offered by the Spartans earlier this week. Arkansas, California, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, Washington, and Utah are among Pedersen’s offers.

Kingsland (GA) Camden County 2022 RB Jamie Felix

Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Felix is one of the best running backs in the 2022 class because of his big-time speed and ability to break tackles. Michigan State offered on Tuesday, joining Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina and others to have extended an offer.

Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic 2023 DE Jason Moore

After receiving an offer from the previous staff before Mark Dantonio’s retirement, Moore had his offer reaffirmed by Mel Tucker’s staff on Tuesday. A teammate of Michigan State 2021 commit Antoine Booth, Moore is one of the best defensive ends in the 2023 class and has already developed a reputation for being an elite pass rusher. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, USC, and Virginia Tech have also offered.

Mauldin (SC) 2022 CB Jeadyn Lukus

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback that is considered to be one of the best at his position for the 2022 class. Lukus was offered by the Spartans earlier this week. Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee are the schools that have already offered as well.

Atlanta (GA) Westlake 2022 DE Horace Lockett

A big-time defensive end with a list of offers that is already over 10, Lockett’s most recent offer came from Michigan State on Tuesday. A 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end, Lockett also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon, West Virginia, and others.

Chicago (IL) Marist 2023 WR/DB Carnell Tate

A tall, athletic receiver, Tate landed his second offer from Michigan State on Tuesday and will surely see several more offers to come his way over the coming months and years as he’s just finishing up his freshman year of high school. Already standing at 6-foot-1, Tate is an intriguing wide receiver prospect and has also been offered by Vanderbilt.

Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County 2022 WR Tajh Sanders

Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Sanders is an impressive wide receiver with the top-end speed that makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Michigan State became Sanders’ fourth offer earlier this week as Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia Tech have also extended offers.

Alpharetta (GA) Milton 2022 RB Jordan McDonald

A 6-foot, 200-pound running back with the power to run between the tackles, he also possesses the speed to break long runs to the outside, McDonald was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday. Florida State, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland, South Carolina, and Tennessee also have extended offers.

Alpharetta (GA) Milton 2022 TE Jack Nickel

Capable of being an impact player because of his ability to be a dangerous weapon in the passing game, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Nickel picked up an offer from the Spartans on Wednesday. Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue, South Carolina, and a handful of others have also offered.

Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 2022 RB Anthony Hankerson

Checking in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Hankerson is an impressive running back with game-breaking speed and athleticism. The Spartans offered Hankerson on Wednesday, and he also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Kansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Texas A & M.

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run 2021 DE George Wilson

One of the top defensive ends in the 2021 class, Wilson is a big-time pass rusher that can make play after play in opposing backfields and was offered by Michigan State on Wednesday. Arizona State, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech have also offered.

Marietta (GA) Kell 2023 RB David Mbadinga

The first of what will surely be many Big Ten offers came in on Wednesday for Mbadinga as the Spartans became the second Division 1 program to offer. A 5-foot-8, 165-pound running back that has good speed and elusiveness, Mbadinga also holds an offer from Kansas State.

Carrollton (GA) 2021 DE Khristian Zachary

A disruptive force with a good first step at the defensive end position, Zachary was offered by Michigan State earlier this week. Listed at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Zachary also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and more.

Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 2022 DE Trey Bixby

A teammate of Michigan State 2020 signees Montorie Foster and Jeff Pietrowski, Bixby, comes from a school that the Spartans have historically done well recruiting and was offered by the Spartans on Friday. Bixby is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end that is explosive and has a knack for making plays in opposing backfields on a regular basis. Akron, Liberty, Toledo, Minnesota, and Cincinnati have also offered.

Atlanta (GA) Marist 2022 OG Steven Nahmias

One of the more powerful interior offensive linemen there are in the 2022 class, Nahmias saw his recruitment pick up throughout April and landed a Michigan State offer on the first day of May. A 6-foot-3, 269-pound guard, Nahmias has also fielded offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Jacksonville State.

Melbourne (FL) Eau Gallie 2021 OLB Dink Jackson

A highly sought after outside linebacker with over 40 offers, Jackson added Michigan State to his list on Friday. Listed at 6-foot-2, a 185-pound standout that can play linebacker or safety because of his ability to play in coverage or in the box against the run, Jackson has also been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, USC, and several others.

