Exclusive:  Mel Tucker On Being the Handyman for Wife JoJo

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Like his colleague Tom Izzo, new Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker finds himself quarantined with his wife. JoJo, like Lupe Izzo, is not used to having her husband around as much as he is now with the COVID-19 safety protocols. So in an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, I asked Tucker about being at home and being the handyman for his wife.

“That is an interesting question there. You know what, the times that I have had here have been very productive. We try to have a routine, there is still quite a lot of work to be done on a daily basis, and so I have a home office set up here in Michigan, and we kind of go through a routine of staff meetings, recruiting and media obligations and things like that. It has been pretty productive and efficient for me. If there is a honey-do, I try to knock it out as efficiently and effectively as I can.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

