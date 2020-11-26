Michigan State 13.5-Point Underdogs Against Northwestern

Michigan State will face Northwestern inside Spartan Stadium this weekend, where they will nearly be two-touchdown dogs.

East Lansing, MI – Last week, Maryland Athletics canceled the contest vs. Michigan State due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their football program.

"I want to thank our medical staff for everything they have done for our program all year long," MSU coach Mel Tucker said. "We must remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols in order to give us an opportunity to play."

Now, Michigan State is set to take on the undefeated Northwestern Wildcats in Spartan Stadium on Saturday, November 28.

MSU is coming off back-to-back losses, including being shutout at home for the first time since 1985.

The Spartans lead the all-time series 38-20-0 but have lost four out of the last six games (three in a row from 2016-2018).

However, Michigan State won its most recent matchup vs. the Wildcats, besting them in Evanston last year, 31-10.

Northwestern sits atop the Big Ten West, having defeated Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Nebraska, and Maryland.

Odds

BetMania: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

Sky Book: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 13.5-point underdog.

