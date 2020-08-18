Michigan State Announces No New Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Big Ten announced the postponement of fall sports for the 2020-21 season "due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

One week after the cancelation of B1G football, Michigan State athletics released a statement saying MSU, "conducted more than 250 COVID-19 tests from August 7-14 on student-athletes, coaches and staff. All results were negative."

Michigan State University conducted more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests on athletes and staff members (since the beginning of June).

"There have been more than 800 tests on student-athletes, with 30 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 235 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with five positive results," the university said Monday afternoon.

Before the decision to postpone fall sports occurred, the entire Michigan State football team quarantined for 14 days following two staff members and one athlete testing positive for coronavirus.

The isolation period began on July 22 and ran through August 4. A few days later, Mel Tucker held his first practice as the Spartans head coach.

"I feel blessed and fortunate to be the head coach here at Michigan State. It's truly an honor and a privilege to be a leader of these young men and the staff. I'm certainly proud to be a Spartan," Tucker said.

