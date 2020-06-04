Spartan Nation
What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

McLain Moberg

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order earlier this week, which rescinded certain restrictions.

The order opened up different avenues of public gathering, including athletic practices and training sessions, as long as people from different households continue to practice social distancing.

It also points out that supplies and equipment must be thoroughly cleaned -- another precaution due to the coronavirus, one that applies to the entire state of Michigan.

So, what does this mean for college football? The order appears to be making way for fall sports to resume their usual offseason activities. But it doesn't come without its challenges. Football is a very hands-on sport, one that requires loads of contact. It won't be easy to maintain social distancing during drills, scrimmages, or games.

The NCAA voted to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume in football and basketball for both men and women, beginning June 1. However, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee elected to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through July 31.

For football, regardless of the stay-at-home-order being lifted, it means there will be no official or unofficial visits until the end of July. For men's basketball, the evaluation periods they are accustomed to having June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12, and July 21-26 are now gone.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

