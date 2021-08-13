Michigan State's Biggest Breakout Candidates: Offense & Defense

Michigan State has expectations of getting better each and every day during the 2021 season. They have brought in talent all around the country to East Lansing with plenty of hopeful soon-to-be household names competing for the Spartans this season.

Offense

Michigan State quarterback play was unsteady last year as Rocky Lombardi started the season and had an up and down season as he was Payton Thorne ended up earning time at the end of the season. This year the Spartans are hoping for more consistent quarterback play out of either Thorne or Anthony Russo who are both still competing for the job. Jayden Reed will be a big help for whoever earns that job. The Redshirt Junior returns after having a productive first season on the field at Michigan State last year after transferring having to sit out the 2019 season after transferring from Western Michigan after his freshman season.

Reed started all seven games in 2020 while leading the team in catches with 33 and adding 407 receiving yards. He also excelled on kick return where he earned All-Big Ten third team honors from Pro Football Focus and honorable mention from the media. Reed is bound to be a vital part of an improved offense this season as the number one option in the passing game.

Defense

Michigan State used to be known as the "no fly zone" when back-to-back first round picks Darquezze Dennard and Trae Waynes sported the green and white in the mid 2010's. Kalon Gervin is hoping to get Michigan State back to that level in 2021. Gervin coming off last season where he started in six games is hoping for a more consistent year for the Spartans secondary. Gervin is the most experienced corner back on the roster. Gervin had 22 tackles four pass breakups and recovered a fumble last season against a ranked Northwestern team in one of the Spartans two wins on the season. Gervin is bound to break out and show his 4 star potential out of high school when he came to Michigan State.