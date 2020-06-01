Spartan Nation
Michigan State adds Long Snapper to 2020 Class

McLain Moberg

Long snapper, Bryce Eimer, announced his commitment to Michigan State University Wednesday night via Twitter.

"After much discussion with family, and carefully considering the incredible options I have been presented, I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University," Eimer said.

He is a five-star walk-on who is ranked 15th in his class by Rubio Long Snapping, which means he is considered a Division I prospect.

Rubio Long Snapping had this to say about the 5-foot-11 205-pound long snapper.

"Eimer was outstanding during the Rubio Long Snapping 2019 Summer Tour. He is one of those Long Snappers that simply doesn't have a bad snap. You can watch him all day and all night, and he simply doesn't miss. Form is gorgeous, and he snaps a smooth ball. The bigger and stronger he gets, the more dominant he will be in college. Flat out stud of a Long Snapper."

Michigan State's class of 2020 now features 23 members and ranks 10th in the Big Ten. Eimer is the Spartans' first addition regarding the class of 2020 since landing Kobe Myers, another walk-on in April.

