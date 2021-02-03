Michigan State Commit Rayshaun Benny Flips to Michigan

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's best in-state commit for the 2021 recruiting class flipped to rival Michigan Wednesday morning.

Rayshaun Benny, a four-star defensive tackle out of Oak Park tweeted "it's official" on the first day of the national signing period.

He was still talking to U-M, Kentucky, and Texas, keeping his options open, but had been pushing the Spartans hard.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound DT is the sixth-best recruit in his home state and a top-20 prospect in his respective class.

"Two-way high school player who was recruited on both sides of the ball but became more of a defensive recruit as his recruitment went along. Has filled in to 275 pounds with solid length and enough room to be able to add more pounds. As a sophomore, he was standing up and playing on the edge," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said. "He will likely be more of a strong-side end or a full-time three-tech defensive tackle in college. He gets off the ball with good quickness and is able to maintain good pad level. Has gotten stronger in the lower body, and that shows up in his bull-rush. As he concentrates more on defensive line solely, he will develop with his hands and technique there more. But he is a high major prospect and could have been that on either side of the ball. Figures to be an early contributor in his career and a potential draft pick."

