Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Coordinator Scottie Hazelton Talks Ron Burton On His Staff

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has a terrific advantage, despite the COVID-19 impact. That is having Ron Burton the Spartans legendary defensive line coach back on his staff. Hazelton talked about the benefits of having Burton on his first Spartan staff.

“Well you know I mean, they’re guys that they grind and they work hard, we have some guys that we have to develop, so I think inside, the two defensive tackles, the nose and the tackle that we had there have played a lot of snaps of football. And I think with every defensive line it’s a little bit different, you know, I mean, you can even look at the defensive end in between, Jacub (Panasiuk) and (Drew) Beesley, there’s a lot of snaps there. So I know that we lose some good players and I know that but I think that’s the case everywhere, every year, you know, you’re going to lose one or two guys and then we’ll look at the production. Well, look at the production the guys who stayed and have played a whole bunch of football that’s, that’s the one spot that you probably rotate more than any other. And so, between the guys up front, you would say, yes, we lost some, but we also have quite a bit coming back, and it gives the opportunity for the next group you know, the third teamers last year now become backups, and now they’re going to get some reps and step into it. So, I think with what we’re looking at doing is it’s going to be an okay transition, you know, sure you’d like to have everybody back and have all your pass rushers back and all your sacks back you know on the stat sheet and stuff like that. It’s finding the right guys, and really Ron’s (Burton) been a great help of finding out like, ‘Hey, this guy can play the run, this guy is really good at playing the run, this guy can run and pass rush, and trying to find those slots and then, and then on game day they’ll be about, Hey let’s try to make a good decision. If it’s third down, we want our pass rushers out there. If we get a second and long, we’re thinking pass, let’s do that if it’s a run situation, let’s look and see how much we can substitute depending on the speed of the offense we’re playing.”

  Tell us what you think in the comment section below. 

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spartan Football Recruit Class of '21 Khalil Anderson Talks Offer

Michigan State Spartan football recruit from the class of '21 athlete Khalil Anderson talks about his offer.

Jeff Dullack

What Will Michigan State Defensive Coordinator Scot Hazelton's Defense Look Like

What will Michigan State Spartan football's defense look like under Scottie Hazelton

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Recruiting Weekly Recruiting Recap

Michigan State football weekly recruiting recap. If you love recruiting coverage, nothing is better than this weekly look inside the Duffy Daugherty Football Building.

Jeff Dullack

by

Yo813

Michigan State Coordinator Jay Johnson On No Spring Impacting Fall

Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked in detail about how the loss of spring football will impact fall camp.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Coordinator Scottie Hazelton On Coaching From Kansas

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, because of the COVID-19 safety protocols, is coaching remotely from Kansas, and he talks about it.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson On His Relationship With Mel Tucker

Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson discussed what he saw in Mel Tucker, and their relationship that led him to follow him to Colorado and on to East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State's Scottie Hazelton Talks No Spring Football

Michigan State Football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton talks adjustments the Spartans must make with no spring practice.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson On Why East Lansing

Michigan State new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson had a lot of options when picking his next job and he spoke about why he picked joining Mel Tucker in East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Scottie Hazelton Rebuilding Spartan Defense Under COVID-19 Restrictions

Michigan State football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton talks about the challenges for rebuilding the Spartan defense and building relationships under the COVID-19 precautions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson's Line Philosophy

Michigan State football new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about his philosophy as he leads the Spartans.

Hondo S. Carpenter