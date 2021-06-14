Michigan State Football: 2021 Big Ten All-Conference Team

East Lansing, Mich. – Each season, Athlon Sports offers dominant preview coverage for college football fans.

This year is no different as Steve Lassan, a writer and editor for the publication, announced the Big Ten football All-Conference teams, honoring the league's top players.

"These are based on how players will perform in 2021," Lassan wrote. "Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2021 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year."

Michigan State received zero mentions for the first-team offense, defense, and specialists; however, five Spartans were mentioned elsewhere.

DL Jacub Panasiuk: Second-Team Defense

WR Jalen Nailor: Third-Team Offense

K Matt Coghlin: Third-Team Specialists

DL Drew Beesley: Fourth-Team Defense

KR Jayden Reed: Fourth-Team Specialists

Ohio State led the way with 13 selections, followed by Wisconsin (11), Iowa (11), Penn State (10), and Indiana (10). The Spartans are nearly dead last in the conference as Purdue and MSU feature five players mentioned.

Listed below are Athlon's total projections per university.

Ohio State: 13 Iowa: 11 Wisconsin: 11 Penn State: 10 Indiana: 10 Rutgers: 9 Minnesota: 8 Illinois: 7 Michigan: 7 Maryland: 6 Nebraska: 6 Northwestern: 6 Michigan State: 5 Purdue: 5

