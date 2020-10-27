SI.com
Michigan State Football 25-point Underdog Against Wolverines

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – It's rivalry week, and according to the odds, it might get ugly for Michigan State football.

The Michigan Wolverines are a 25-point favorite over the Spartans on Saturday according to multiple betting sites, including Bet Online, Pinnacle, Sports Betting, My Bookie, and Skybook.

The two rivals will kickoff at noon in Ann Arbor while Fox broadcasts the contest on television.

Michigan has been favored by more than 20-points three times and didn't cover in any instance (1991, 1992, 2016).

It's the first time Mel Tucker will take the field as Michigan State's head coach in the rivalry; he was previously a graduate assistant for Nick Saban in 1997 when the Wolverines defeated MSU.

Last year, Michigan beat the Spartans, 44-10, in the Big House, and have won three of the last four meetings.

Series Notes

  • All-time record: Michigan leads, 71-36-5
  • Trophy series: Michigan leads, 38-27-2
  • Current win streak: Michigan has won two in a row for the first time since 2006-07
  • The team with the most rushing yards won 45 of the last 50 matchups.
  • In the last two games combined, Michigan held the Spartans to 69 yards on the ground.

