Michigan State Football 6-Point Underdogs Against Maryland

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – The Spartans are hitting the road again this weekend after a one-game home stint vs. Indiana didn't go their way to face Maryland – assuming it doesn't get canceled.

The Terrapins didn't kickoff against Ohio State in week four of the regular season due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and Monday's practice was canceled.

"A decision about Saturday's home game against Michigan State will be determined in consultation with University medical staff," the University of Maryland said in a press release. "An update on testing results will also be provided this week."

Regardless, MSU is coming off a 24-0 loss to the Hoosiers on Saturday; the first time Michigan State was shutout inside Spartan Stadium since 1985.

MSU leads the all-time series 9-2, including a 19-16 victory last year in East Lansing – extending the Spartans winning streak to three (2017-19).

Yet, Michigan State is considered a 6-point underdog heading into its latest contest as predicted by Pinnacle, My Bookie, Sky Book, and BookMaker.

Odds

  • Pinnacle: MSU is a 6-point underdog.
  • My Bookie: MSU is a 6-point underdog.
  • Sky Book: MSU is a 6-point underdog.
  • BookMaker: MSU is a 6-point underdog.

