Michigan State Football a Finalist for '22 Three-Star OT Ka'Marii Landers

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is a finalist for another offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star offensive tackle Ka'Marii Landers is choosing between the Spartans and Kentucky on May 9.

The Dearborn native is the No. 23 recruit in Michigan and the 74th prospect for his respective class.

Landers held offers from Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Toledo, and West Virginia before narrowing it down to MSU and the Wildcats.

Michigan State has five players committed to its 2022 class featuring three offensive linemen in Kristian Phillips, Ashton Lepo, and Gavin Broscious.

"You need every position, but you've got to have those guys up front," MSU offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic said. "(Mel Tucker) knows it starts in the trenches on both sides of the ball."

All four individuals fit the size profile Tucker and Kapilovic looks for up front. Broscious (out of Arizona) is 6-foot-5 and 305-pounds; Lepo (out of Grand Haven) is 6-foot-7 and 270; Phillips (out of Georgia) is 6-foot-5 and 340, and Landers is 6-foot-5 and 300.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Transfer wide receiver from Louisville, Christian Fitzpatrick

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun

Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren

Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

