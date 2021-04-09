Michigan State Football a Finalist for '22 Three-Star OT Ka'Marii Landers
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is a finalist for another offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.
Three-star offensive tackle Ka'Marii Landers is choosing between the Spartans and Kentucky on May 9.
The Dearborn native is the No. 23 recruit in Michigan and the 74th prospect for his respective class.
Landers held offers from Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Toledo, and West Virginia before narrowing it down to MSU and the Wildcats.
Michigan State has five players committed to its 2022 class featuring three offensive linemen in Kristian Phillips, Ashton Lepo, and Gavin Broscious.
"You need every position, but you've got to have those guys up front," MSU offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic said. "(Mel Tucker) knows it starts in the trenches on both sides of the ball."
All four individuals fit the size profile Tucker and Kapilovic looks for up front. Broscious (out of Arizona) is 6-foot-5 and 305-pounds; Lepo (out of Grand Haven) is 6-foot-7 and 270; Phillips (out of Georgia) is 6-foot-5 and 340, and Landers is 6-foot-5 and 300.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Transfer wide receiver from Louisville, Christian Fitzpatrick
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
- Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
- Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1