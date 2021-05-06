Michigan State Football Adds Louisiana, Completes 2024 Schedule

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's 2024 schedule is complete.

On Thursday morning, the Spartans announced they will host Louisiana on Sept. 14, 2024. It will be the first meeting between the two universities.

MSU's non-conference schedule begins with Florida Atlantic on Aug. 31, followed by a bye week, then Louisiana, before wrapping things up at Boston College on Sept. 21.

In addition, Michigan State confirmed two non-conference games originally scheduled for 2020 have been moved to a later date. The Spartans will host Toledo on Sept. 5, 2026, and travel to BYU on Sept. 11, 2032.

Last season, Mel Tucker finished 2-5 in his debut season with victories over ranked opponents in Michigan and Northwestern.

Entering year two, MSU is set to host Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2021.

Michigan State Football 2024 Schedule

Aug. 31: Florida Atlantic

Sept. 7: Bye

Sept. 14: Louisiana

Sept. 21: at Boston College

Sept. 28: at Maryland

Oct. 5: Minnesota

Oct. 12: Northwestern (Homecoming)

Oct. 19: at Indiana*

Oct. 26: at Purdue

Nov. 2: Michigan*

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: Rutgers

Nov. 23: Ohio State

Nov. 30: at Penn State

