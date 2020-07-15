Michigan State’s Antjuan Simmons on Bednarik Award Watch List

The Chuck Bednarik Award watch list was revealed on Monday, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football featured Spartan linebacker, Antjuan Simmons.

Last year, Simmons became a full-time starter on defense where he led the way with a team-high 90 tackles, 15 for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 3.5 sacks, and earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

When special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Ross Els was asked about Simmons back in April, he said, "Antjuan can play in the box, can play outside, he can rush the passer, he can cover; he's a special individual. Not just because he can move and he's tough; he's also very intelligent; very intelligent and a great leader."

Els spoke of the high expectations placed on the seniors' shoulders, but says "he's handling it well."

Eight Big Ten Players made the watch list, including Simmons.

In 2019 Ohio State's Chase Young won the award before entering the 2020 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by Washington.

Other Big Ten Candidates

LB Jake Hansen: Illinois

DE George Karlaftis: Purdue

CB Tiawan Mullen: Indiana

LB Micah Parsons: Penn State

DE Kwity Paye: Michigan

CB Ambry Thomas: Michigan

CB Shaun Wade: Ohio State

