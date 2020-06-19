Michigan State Football: 2020 Big Ten All-Conference Team

Tuesday, Athlon released their projections for the best players in the Big Ten for the 2020 college football season. Their 2020 All-Big Ten teams honored players for first, second, third, and fourth all-conference squads.

Michigan State saw zero mentions for the first-team offense, defense, and specialist lists. However, five Spartans are spread out among the rest.

LB Antjuan Simmons: Second-Team Defense

RB Elijah Collins: Third-Team Offense

DL Jacub Panasiuk: Third-Team Defense

OL Kevin Jarvis: Fourth-Team Offense

K Matt Coghlin: Fourth-Team Specialists

The list was led by Ohio State (15), Michigan 12), Iowa (11), and Penn State (11). They were the only universities with double-digit predictions for players to make the All-Big Ten teams. Michigan State had the third-fewest players selected to any of the first, second, third, or fourth-teams available. The only Big Ten schools with less were Rutgers (4) and Maryland (3).

Here are Athlon's total projections per university.

Ohio State: 15 players selected

Michigan: 12 players selected

Penn State: 11 players selected

Iowa: 11 players selected

Purdue: 8 players selected

Wisconsin: 8 players selected

Illinois: 7 players selected

Indiana: 7 players selected

Minnesota: 7 players selected

Nebraska: 7 players selected

Northwestern: 7 players selected

Michigan State: 5 players selected

Rutgers: 4 players selected

Maryland: 3 players selected

