Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Football: 2020 Big Ten All-Conference Team

McLain Moberg

Tuesday, Athlon released their projections for the best players in the Big Ten for the 2020 college football season. Their 2020 All-Big Ten teams honored players for first, second, third, and fourth all-conference squads.

Michigan State saw zero mentions for the first-team offense, defense, and specialist lists. However, five Spartans are spread out among the rest.

  • LB Antjuan Simmons: Second-Team Defense
  • RB Elijah Collins: Third-Team Offense
  • DL Jacub Panasiuk: Third-Team Defense
  • OL Kevin Jarvis: Fourth-Team Offense
  • K Matt Coghlin: Fourth-Team Specialists

The list was led by Ohio State (15), Michigan 12), Iowa (11), and Penn State (11). They were the only universities with double-digit predictions for players to make the All-Big Ten teams. Michigan State had the third-fewest players selected to any of the first, second, third, or fourth-teams available. The only Big Ten schools with less were Rutgers (4) and Maryland (3).

Here are Athlon's total projections per university.

  • Ohio State: 15 players selected
  • Michigan: 12 players selected
  • Penn State: 11 players selected
  • Iowa: 11 players selected
  • Purdue: 8 players selected
  • Wisconsin: 8 players selected
  • Illinois: 7 players selected
  • Indiana: 7 players selected
  • Minnesota: 7 players selected
  • Nebraska: 7 players selected
  • Northwestern: 7 players selected
  • Michigan State: 5 players selected
  • Rutgers: 4 players selected
  • Maryland: 3 players selected

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Michigan State Student-Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

One Michigan State student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolated for up to two weeks.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Offers 2022 Center Donovan Clingan

Michigan State basketball has extended an offer to four-star big man Donovan Clingan from the 2022 recruiting class.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Ranked No. 8 in Preseason Top-10

The Spartans are ranked in the top-10 for ESPN's way-too-early top-25 for the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State Players on College Football HOF Ballot

Two former Michigan State Spartans and a former head coach are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Jah’von Grigsby Sets Commitment Date

Jah'von Grigsby, a potential future Spartan, has announced his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State lands in Three-Star LB Mikai Gbayor’s Top-5

Mikai Gbayor, three-star linebacker, put Michigan State in his top-5 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State won’t have Athletes Sign COVID-19 Risk Waiver

Michigan State will not require student-athletes to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of COVID-19 amidst their return to campus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Ranked the 54th Best Head Coach

Sporting News has ranked Mel Tucker as the 54th best college football coach for the 2020 season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers Three-Star DE Alex Okelo

The Spartans offer three-star WDE Alex Okelo, out of Nashville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Players Return to Campus

The Michigan State football players have returned to campus with intentions of participating in voluntary summer activities.

McLain Moberg