Michigan State’s Bennie Fowler Signs with New Orleans

Former Michigan State wide receiver Bennie Fowler is signing with the New Orleans Saints as reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Fowler played eight games for the New York Giants last year, finishing with 23 receptions for 193 yards; however, he was released in November.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, signing with the Denver Broncos, where he spent four seasons.

In those four years, he caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five scores. Additionally, Fowler spent time in Chicago (2018) and New England (2018).

In 2012, Fowler led the Spartans with 41 receptions, 524 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

As a senior, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound wideout, he led the team in touchdowns (six) and receiving yards (622) while catching 36 passes.

Fowler's draft profile on ESPN described his separation skills as someone who "Gradually builds speed off the line of scrimmage. Solid size/strength combination and a physical route runner. Lacks tempo and polish within stem. Also shows some tightness and a bit segmented transitioning out of breaks. Will struggle to consistently create adequate separation from man coverage at next level. Adequate feel vs. zone coverage but can wade through traffic better."

