Michigan State Football’s Best Recruits Since 2000

McLain Moberg

Recently, Fox College Hoops released the top-10 Michigan State basketball recruits since 2003, according to 247Sports Composite.

So, here at Spartan Nation, being as curious as we are, dove headfirst into the best MSU football recruits since the year 2000.

Best Michigan State Football Recruits Since 2000

  1. Charles Rogers | Class of 2000 | .9988 | Five-Star
  2. Jeff Smoker | Class of 2000 | .9922 | Five-Star
  3. William Gholston | Class of 2010 | .9899 | Five-Star
  4. Malik McDowell | Class of 2014 | .9853 | Five-Star
  5. Roland Martin | Class of 2004 | .9841 | Five-Star
  6. Eric Knott | Class of 2000 | .9831 | Four-Star
  7. David Richard | Class of 2002 | .9767 | Four-Star
  8. Lawrence Thomas | Class of 2011 | .9758 | Four-Star
  9. Devontae Dobbs | Class of 2019 | .9747 | Four-Star
  10. LJ Scott | Class of 2015 | .9725 | Four-Star

Charles Rogers played at Michigan State from 2000 to 2002 and finished his career with 2,821 yards, 135 receptions, and 27 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2002, recognizing the nation's best wide receiver, before entering the NFL draft. 

In November of 2019, Rogers passed away at the age of 38 due to liver failure. It's also been reported he was battling cancer as well.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

