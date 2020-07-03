Michigan State Football’s Best Recruits Since 2000

Recently, Fox College Hoops released the top-10 Michigan State basketball recruits since 2003, according to 247Sports Composite.

So, here at Spartan Nation, being as curious as we are, dove headfirst into the best MSU football recruits since the year 2000.

Best Michigan State Football Recruits Since 2000

Charles Rogers | Class of 2000 | .9988 | Five-Star Jeff Smoker | Class of 2000 | .9922 | Five-Star William Gholston | Class of 2010 | .9899 | Five-Star Malik McDowell | Class of 2014 | .9853 | Five-Star Roland Martin | Class of 2004 | .9841 | Five-Star Eric Knott | Class of 2000 | .9831 | Four-Star David Richard | Class of 2002 | .9767 | Four-Star Lawrence Thomas | Class of 2011 | .9758 | Four-Star Devontae Dobbs | Class of 2019 | .9747 | Four-Star LJ Scott | Class of 2015 | .9725 | Four-Star

Charles Rogers played at Michigan State from 2000 to 2002 and finished his career with 2,821 yards, 135 receptions, and 27 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2002, recognizing the nation's best wide receiver, before entering the NFL draft.

In November of 2019, Rogers passed away at the age of 38 due to liver failure. It's also been reported he was battling cancer as well.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack