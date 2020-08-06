Michigan State Projected to Finish Sixth in Big Ten East

Spartan Nation
McLain Moberg

There's a lot of attention surrounding the upcoming college football season and if it'll kickoff sooner rather than later. 

Each Power Five conference is handling things their own way, but have decided on conference-only schedules (the ACC features 10-conference games with one non-conference contest, while the Big-12 will play nine conference games with one outside of league play).

However, that isn't stopping anybody from releasing their projections, including Phil Steele, who thinks Michigan State will finish sixth in the Big Ten East, nearly last in the division. The only team ranked lower is Rutgers.

"Mark Dantonio topped Duffy Daugherty as the all-time winner here but then stepped down after signing day. The Spartans went through a rough coaching search where even Mel Tucker denied he was coming before taking the job. 

"Tucker did not recruit a single player on this year's roster and had no spring practices to get to know his team. They also go from #8 on my EXP chart down to #102 and maybe lower than that with the coaching change. This figures to be a rough year, and I will call for the first losing one s/2016," said Steele in his latest 2020 College Football Preview Magazine.

Steele listed four 2020 Preseason Big Ten teams that included a few Spartans.

2020 Preseason Big Ten Teams (MSU Players)

Simmons
  • LB Antjuan Simmons: 1st Team
  • WR Jayden Reed: 3rd Team
  • DL Jacub Panasiuk: 3rd Team
  • RB Elijah Collins: 4th Team
  • K Matt Coghlin: 4th Team

