Michigan State AD Bill Beekman on Big Ten Schedule Update

The Big Ten finally released their 10-game conference-only schedule for the upcoming college football season.

It's set to kickoff the week of September 3-5, with the Spartans facing the Minnesota Gophers.

"The release of the Big Ten football schedule allows us to move forward in our planning for the upcoming season, both as a football team and as an athletic department. At the same time, we understand that a schedule does not guarantee that games will be played," said Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Spartan fans weren't too happy when they found out they'd face Michigan on the road, rather than here in East Lansing.

"I know there has been a lot of attention given to our scheduled game against the University of Michigan being flipped from Spartan Stadium to Ann Arbor. This is one of six games which were flipped in location throughout the conference, including our game against Indiana.

"The Big Ten has indicated that the rotation of these games in future seasons will be reset based on this year's location, meaning we will host Michigan in 2021 at Spartan Stadium while playing on the road at Indiana. Playing this year's game at Michigan provides us with a drivable road game on our schedule, which will provide some cost containment," Beekman said.

So, the Michigan State Spartans won't make three trips to Ann Arbor in a row; however, it doesn't come as a shock considering 74-of-111 (66.6%) games between these two universities have been played at Michigan Stadium.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1