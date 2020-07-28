Spartan Alum Brian Lewerke released by New England Patriots

The New England Patriots released former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke before the season began.

The Patriots released nine players on Sunday including Malik Grant (DB), Will Hastings (WR), Adarius Pickett (DB), Sean Riley (WR), Kyahva Tezino (LB), Courtney Wallace (DL), Isaiah Zuber (WR), and J'Mar Smith (QB).

Lewerke's situation looked to give him some opportunity playing behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, another former Spartan; however, the signing of Cam Newton, a former league MVP complicated things.

At Michigan State, Lewerke finished his career with 8,293 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions while completing 57.7% of his passes.

Additionally, he rushed for 1,255 yards and ten scores.

In 2017, he led MSU to a 10-3 record with wins over Michigan, Penn State, and Washington State to win the Holiday Bowl.

Individually he threw for 2,793 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 559 yards and five scores.

Before signing Newton to a one-year deal, New England signed Lewerke and Smith. Afterward, Bill Belichick, the head coach of the Patriots told NFL Network, "That's where we are. You never know what's going to happen down the road, but we feel like we have four good players there."

