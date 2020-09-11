Michigan State’s Bubba Smith, 31st Best CFB Player Ever

College football has a rich history – one that ESPN and many media members dove into not long ago.

ESPN released a list featuring the 150 best college football players ever spanning 150 years.

No. 31 was former Michigan State Spartan Bubba Smith.

"We take size for granted now, but when Smith lined up at defensive end for the Spartans in his junior and senior seasons, the first two years of fully legal two-platoon football, his 6-7, 283-pound frame represented a quantum leap. In his senior year, the other three All-American defensive linemen averaged 6-3, 221. Smith, an east Texas native, and an African American, came along too soon to play in the Southwest Conference," said the ESPN Staff.

"He went to Michigan State and, with 11 other black starters, helped lead the Spartans to share the 1965 and 1966 national titles. In his last two seasons there, Michigan State went 19-1-1 and gave up a total of 175 points, or 8.1 points per game. Smith was an All-American in 1965 and 1966."

Smith earned All-American honors twice, is one of six players to see his jersey retired by Michigan State, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

He was taken first overall in the 1967 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, where he spent nine seasons playing professional football.

In 1968, Smith helped lead his team to the NFL Championship Game, where they pummeled the Cleveland Browns 34-0.

On January 17, 1971, the Colts and Smith beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 to win Super Bowl V.

Smith is a 2x Pro Bowler (1970, 1971), a First-Team All-Pro (1971), and a 2x Second-Team All-Pro (1968, 1970).

