Michigan State HC Mel Tucker on Heading into Fall Camp

After the Big Ten announced the 2020 conference-only football schedule on Wednesday morning, they opened the door for fall camp to begin.

So, the Michigan State Spartans are scheduled to start preseason practices Friday morning (Aug. 7).

In return, Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media Thursday afternoon via Zoom for the first time since Feb. 24.

"We're excited to get back to football. However, understanding that the health and safety of our players, our coaches, and our staff is our number one priority," said Tucker.

Tucker says as the head coach, "it's been critical" he focuses on the three pillars he wants to instill into his program.

"One is our culture. Two is our process, and three is our connection, which has been a challenge, to say the least." We have to build a new culture," Tucker said. "But at the same time, we respect the traditions of Michigan State and the successes we've had in the past ... it's time to establish a new way of doing things."

It's no secret the MSU coaching staff has been behind from the very beginning, and the coronavirus didn't do them any favors; however, Tucker says it's been a "very unique experience," but wasn't something he anticipated.

Understandably, it's been difficult for Tucker to see any of his players on the field. At this point, he doesn't believe anyone has stood out.

But they will be given a chance.

"Everyone here is going to get a fair shake. I told them when I got here that there was a clean slate for every player," Tucker said. "It doesn't matter what you've done in the past; everyone is starting from ground zero."

Although nothing will come easy, Tucker wants them to know everything they have is earned.

"Our players know they are going to get what they deserve and what they earn. It's all about what have you done for me today. I expect our guys to show us and each other what they can do every day," said Tucker.

