Michigan State Football: Katin Houser Jumps up the Rankings

East Lansing, Mich. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Top247 recruiting rankings were updated, and Michigan State's Katin Houser received a significant boost.

The California native announced his verbal commitment to MSU on June 27 and is now considered the nation's No. 246 overall recruit, per 247Sports.

At 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds, Houser continued to impress scouts around the country and eventually became an Elite 11 quarterback following his performance.

After nearly winning the event's pro day, SI All-American released its top-25 quarterbacks and slotted the future Spartan at No. 14.

"Houser is another talented but raw and inexperienced West Coast quarterback whose junior season was limited by the pandemic. Like Martin, this is a projection ranking, but the potential here is impressive," SIAA wrote on July 7. "After getting a taste of big-time football as a junior at St. John Bosco, getting a full season against that schedule should help Houser grow up in a hurry.

"Houser has a lot of tools to work with, including a strong arm and an impressive frame. Houser can power the ball deep down the field, and he can do so with far more velocity than most. He shows touch when he needs to and Houser throws well on the run. His ability to make plays with his legs when things break down and on designed runs."

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

