Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Michigan at Noon Oct. 31

Michigan State football will kickoff at noon against Michigan on Halloween, October 31, the Spartans announced on Monday morning.

Fox, the channel that carried the game for the previous two seasons, will televise the rivalry game, again.

However, the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy comes much earlier than in years past.

Due to the pandemic, the Big Ten revamped its football schedule on more than one occasion.

The change resulted in the Spartans going to Ann Arbor rather than facing the Wolverines at home as previously scheduled; although, without fans filling stadiums, maybe road games won't be as much of a challenge in 2020.

Last season, Michigan State lost to Michigan, 44-10, on the road in what turned out to be Mark Dantonio's final game against the team he set out to beat year after year.

Following Mike Hart's 'little brother' comment after a 28-24 loss at home against the Wolverines, Dantonio and MSU would own the rivalry – defeating them in eight out of thirteen contests.

Michigan currently leads the trophy series 38-27-2.

