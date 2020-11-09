Michigan State Football Lands 2021 4-Star DT Rayshaun Benny

East Lansing, MI – A few weeks ago, 2021 four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was projected to commit to Michigan.

However, one by one, analysts flipped, and eventually, 11 Crystal Ball predictions were submitted predicting Michigan State would land the Oak Park native.

On Monday afternoon, Benny did just that, saying, "I was able to tell the difference with the program from the old staff, and that's what I look forward to."

He is the sixth-best recruit in his home state and a top-15 prospect at his position for the class of 2021 – it's a huge grab for Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

"Two-way high school player who was recruited on both sides of the ball but became more of a defensive recruit as his recruitment went along. Has filled in to 275 pounds with solid length and enough room to be able to add more pounds," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said. "As a sophomore, he was standing up and playing on the edge. He will likely be more of a strong-side end or a full-time three-tech defensive tackle in college. He gets off the ball with good quickness and is able to maintain good pad level … As he concentrates more on defensive line solely, he will develop with his hands and technique there more. But he is a high major prospect and could have been that on either side of the ball. Figures to be an early contributor in his career and a potential draft pick."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

