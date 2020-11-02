Michigan State Football Lands 2021 ATH Shakari Denson

East Lansing, MI – On October 28, Michigan State football offered unranked 2021 athlete Shakari Denson out of Claxton, Georgia.

Less than five days later, Denson announced his commitment to the Spartan program.

"First off, I would like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for everything; he continues to bless me on a daily basis. Special thanks to my mom & family for being there for me and guiding me on my journey," Denson wrote via Twitter. "I am very grateful for the opportunities that have been afford to me.

"I would like to thank all my high school coaches who had an impact on me over the years. I would also like to thank all the college coaches who showed interest in recruiting me throughout this process and also took the time out to get to know me on and off the field.

"I would like to thank my Claxton High School Administrative Team & Staff for pushing me on daily to be the best student-athlete I can be. After careful consideration, I will be committing to Michigan State University."

It's Mel Tucker's 17th verbal commit for the class of 2021, bumping them to No. 48 in the country and 10th in the Big Ten with an average rating of 0.8582.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

Claxton (GA) High unranked ATH Shakari Denson

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1