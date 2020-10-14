Michigan State Football Lands 2021 Safety AJ Kirk

On Tuesday night, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker hinted the Spartans landed a verbal commit saying, "No better way to wrap up a work day. #21BuiltStrong.”

It turns out MSU did add another player to their 2021 recruiting class in safety AJ Kirk out of Columbus, Ohio.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound defensive back is the younger brother of former Ohio State Buckeye and Super Bowl champion, Mike Doss.

Kirk announced his commitment via Instagram:

"I am beyond blessed to be able to say I am committed to Michigan State University."

The SI All-American Candidate features "Above-average speed. Plants and drives to football with impressive fluidity and acceleration. Smooth cutter; wastes little motion while adjusting on the move."

He held offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame, and Kentucky before choosing the Spartans.

"Head always up, reading quarterback's eyes and guard keys. Rarely fooled in coverage as center fielder. Quick to offer support from the deep defensive backfield in the run game. Comfortable tracking ball in the air," SI All-American said.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

