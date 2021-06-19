Michigan State Football Lands 2022 3-star TE Michael Masunas

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State landed its eighth member of the 2022 recruiting class and third this month.

Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Hamilton High School, committed to MSU on Saturday afternoon.

"They're definitely one of my top picks right now," Masunas told Spartan Nation in a previous interview. "They're one of the biggest football school; they have a great business school that I'm looking into; there's a lot of good things at Michigan State that I love."

All six 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions were on the Spartans heading into his announcement after MSU hosted Masunas on an official visit last week.

"I know one thing, once we get these guys on campus, we'll be able to close them because they're going to like it," Spartan coach Mel Tucker said in March. "If we get recruits on campus and they can see the place, see the campus … once they get here, as soon as they walk in the building, they're going to feel the vibe, they're going to know."

At 6-foot-5 and 235-pounds, he is the No. 23 overall recruit in Arizona and a top-80 (No. 77) tight end prospect in his respective class.

The rest of Michigan State's 2022 class features three-star offensive guard Kristian Phillips (Ga.), three-star offensive guard Gavin Broscious (Ariz.), three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry (Roseville), three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven), and three-star safety Malik Spencer (Ga.).

By The Numbers (MaxPreps)

2019-20 Stats: 17 receptions, 207 yards (12.2 avg), two touchdowns (12 games)

17 receptions, 207 yards (12.2 avg), two touchdowns (12 games) 2020-21 Stats: 7 receptions, 57 yards (8.1 avg), one touchdown (10 games)

