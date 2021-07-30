Michigan State Football lands '22 4-star DL Alex VanSumeren

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class gained another big-time pledge on Friday morning.

Alex VanSumeren, a four-star defensive lineman from Garber High, committed to the Spartans after taking official visits to East Lansing, Penn State, Northwestern, and Texas A&M.

Per 247Sports Composite Rankings, VanSumeren is the fourth-best prospect in Michigan and a top-30 (No. 26) DL in his respective class (No. 180 nationally).

At 6-foot-3 and 300-pounds, he held offers from Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Stanford, Virginia, and Wisconsin (among others), but ultimately chose MSU.

"High-motor player with good twitch and explosiveness at his size. Puts a lot of time into strength and speed training and will be well ahead of the curve in that regard as he enters college," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu wrote in April 2020. "Can pursue and run down the ball and also shows great power as a bull-rusher. Also has a background as an offensive player. Has even played on the edge some and shows he can rush the passer. Maybe not as long as other high-major defensive linemen but power, twitch, intensity and approach to the game all make him a safe bet to be an impact player come college."

Michigan State's 2022 class is up to 17 commitments; highlighted by four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates, four-star quarterback Katin Houser, three-star tight end Jack Nickel, three-star safety Malik Spencer, three-star linebacker Quavian Carter, and VanSumeren.

