Michigan State Football Lands 3-Star WDE Alex Okelo

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans land their 12th commit for the class of 2021 after two prospects decommitted and went elsewhere.

Three-star defensive end Alex Okelo out of Nashville, Tennessee, announced he found a "New Home" via Twitter with a picture headlined "East Lansing's Newest Spartan Dawg."

Okelo has risen through the ranks quickly for a prospect who has only been playing football for a short time – joining his high school squad during his junior year.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is a top-30 recruit in his home state and the No. 56 WDE for 2021.

He held offers from Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Tennessee before choosing the Spartans.

Michigan State's '21 recruiting class is ranked 68th in the country and 13th in the conference with an average rating of 0.8510.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

