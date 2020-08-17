SI.com
Michigan State Football Lands 3-Star WDE Alex Okelo

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans land their 12th commit for the class of 2021 after two prospects decommitted and went elsewhere.

Three-star defensive end Alex Okelo out of Nashville, Tennessee, announced he found a "New Home" via Twitter with a picture headlined "East Lansing's Newest Spartan Dawg."

Okelo has risen through the ranks quickly for a prospect who has only been playing football for a short time – joining his high school squad during his junior year.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is a top-30 recruit in his home state and the No. 56 WDE for 2021.

He held offers from Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Tennessee before choosing the Spartans.

Michigan State's '21 recruiting class is ranked 68th in the country and 13th in the conference with an average rating of 0.8510.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

