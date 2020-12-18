Michigan State Football Lands Auburn RB Harold Joiner III from Transfer Portal
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football didn't sign Audric Estime, its top running back commit, on Wednesday, so Mel Tucker went back to the drawing board.
Harold Joiner III, a transfer from Auburn, committed to MSU Thursday night via Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound tailback entered the portal in October after receiving playing time in two games for the Tigers without a single carry.
Before picking Auburn, the former four-star recruit considered Michigan State a landing spot out of high school.
Joiner was considered the fifth-best player at his position nationally and No. 133 overall in the 2018 recruiting class.
In the past three seasons, he carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while adding six receptions for 128 yards and another score.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 4-star running back Audric Estime
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1