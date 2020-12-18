Michigan State Football Lands Auburn RB Harold Joiner III from Transfer Portal

First-year head coach Mel Tucker has been true to his word when attempting to boost Michigan State's roster through the transfer portal.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football didn't sign Audric Estime, its top running back commit, on Wednesday, so Mel Tucker went back to the drawing board.

Harold Joiner III, a transfer from Auburn, committed to MSU Thursday night via Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound tailback entered the portal in October after receiving playing time in two games for the Tigers without a single carry.

Before picking Auburn, the former four-star recruit considered Michigan State a landing spot out of high school.

Joiner was considered the fifth-best player at his position nationally and No. 133 overall in the 2018 recruiting class.

In the past three seasons, he carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while adding six receptions for 128 yards and another score.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 4-star running back Audric Estime

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1