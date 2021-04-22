Michigan State Football Listed in Top-10 for 4-Star DT Alex VanSumeren

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is closing in on a top prospect out of the 2022 recruiting class.

Alex VanSumeren, a four-star defensive tackle from Essexville, listed the Spartans in his top-10 schools alongside Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, Arizona, Auburn, and Nebraska.

At 6-foot-3 and 300-pounds, VanSumeren decommitted from Michigan on Feb. 11, one day before his brother Ben entered the transfer portal and eventually committed to MSU.

He currently plays for Garber High School, where he is the No. 4 ranked player in Michigan and the No. 16 overall defensive tackle in the 2022 class.

"High-motor player with good twitch and explosiveness at his size. Puts a lot of time into strength and speed training and will be well ahead of the curve in that regard as he enters college," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu said. "Can pursue and run down the ball and also shows great power as a bull-rusher. Also has a background as an offensive player. Has even played on the edge some and shows he can rush the passer. Maybe not as long as other high-major defensive linemen but power, twitch, intensity, and approach to the game all make him a safe bet to be an impact player come college."

