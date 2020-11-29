Michigan State Football Looking to Maintain Momentum

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football entered its matchup vs. Northwestern, a 13.5-point underdog, yet managed to upset the nation's eighth-ranked team, 29-20.

"Today was a great win for our guys; very proud of them," Mel Tucker said in the postgame presser. "Great win for our coaches, our staff, our support staff, and also a great win for our State fans and all the Spartan Dawgs out there."

For Tucker, defeating the Wildcats meant a lot more than another notch in the win column.

"Like I said earlier this week, culture doesn't change overnight," said Tucker. "It just doesn't, but wins like today show what type of football we're capable of playing when we're focused, process-driven, and when we play complementary football – and when we take care of the football … it was an awesome team effort."

The 25th coach in school history typically enforces a strict 24-hour rule, regardless of results; however, he said it might be even shorter this week because the Spartans want to maintain momentum moving forward.

"We still have a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us … this upward trajectory of our football team and program, we need to continue to move forward, continue to work to get better, and to hammer our process – cement our culture. And to continue to develop that mentality of mental and physical toughness that it takes to perform consistently week in and week out in this league."

