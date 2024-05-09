Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 3-Star WR
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State are staying the course regarding recruiting. The Spartans have seen many players leave their team, but Coach Smith continues to extend scholarship offers to talented players nationwide weekly. For all of the roster issues the Spartans have had since Coach Smith took over — mainly a high number of players entering the transfer portal — Michigan State has remained positive and focused on the recruiting trail.
The Spartans recently extended an offer to a three-star wide receiver from Texas. Wide receiver Lorenzo Hill, a native of Denton, Texas, recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received a scholarship offer from Michigan State.
Hill is ranked as a three-star player in the 2025 recruiting class. If he were to commit to that program, Hill could potentially immediately impact Coach Smith and the Spartans.
According to 247Sports, Hill is ranked as the 179th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. The site states that Michigan State is one of many programs to have offered Hill a scholarship, joining Coastal Carolina, Sam Houston, Tulsa, Memphis, Baylor, Texas State, UTEP and Sam Houston State.
The Spartans are arguably the best overall football program to offer Hill a scholarship, even in their current state of rebuilding. Hill represents the type of athlete Michigan State should target in recruiting.
While they have offered scholarships to their fair share of three and four-star athletes, the Spartans are usually one of many schools to offer those players scholarships and many of those schools are currently better football schools than Michigan State. Three-star athletes like Hill, who are good enough to be ranked as three-star athletes but haven’t received offers from schools significantly better than Michigan State, are the most likely to choose to join Coach Smith in East Lansing.
Michigan State is undoubtedly in rebuild mode, and it will likely take multiple seasons to reap the fruits of Coach Smith and his coaching staff’s labor. However, if it is unsuccessful on the recruiting trail and continues struggling in the transfer portal, there could be little success to speak of years later. Coach Smith must find a way to secure the talented players to whom he’s offering scholarships.
