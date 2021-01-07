Michigan State Football Makes Top-11 for ’22 Four-Star RB Samuel Brown
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football is one step closer to landing a key recruit thanks to Mel Tucker and his coaching staff.
2022 four-star running back Samuel Brown out of Glenside, Pennsylvania dropped his top-11 schools, and MSU made the cut.
The other ten universities include Rutgers, Nebraska, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Duke, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Syracuse, Arizona State, Texas A&M.
Brown currently plays for La Salle College High School, where he is the 10th best recruit and the No. 29 prospect at his position for 2022.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
