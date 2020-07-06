Spartan Nation
Mark Dantonio named Second-Team All-Decade Head Coach

McLain Moberg

Former head coach of the Spartans, Mark Dantonio, is being recognized by the Big Ten Network and was selected to lead the second-team All-Decade squad featuring former conference standouts including Ezekiel Elliot (OSU), Shilique Calhoun (MSU), Ryan Shazier (OSU), Jeff Okudah (OSU), and many others.

After 13 seasons at MSU, Dantonio ended his time in East Lansing as the winningest coach in history with a record of 114-57 and 132-74 in his career. 

He won 92 of those games in the last decade, which is the most in the Big Ten.

He is one of seven coaches within the conference to win 10-games in a single season at least six times and is one of four guys boasting five 11-win seasons. 

In the same period, he won three Big Ten championships, and outside of Urban Meyer (the first team All-Decade coach), Dantonio is the only other coach within the Big Ten to find his way into the College Football Playoff (2015).

Former Michigan State Spartans Darqueze Dennard and Mike Sadler received first-team All-Decade honors, whereas Shilique Calhoun made the second team.

