Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star OT Aamil Wagner

Three-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner announced he had received an offer from the Spartans via Twitter saying, "truly blessed to say I received my 9th offer from Michigan State University."

Wagner is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tackle from Dayton, Ohio, who currently plays for Wayne high school.

According to 247Sports, he is the eleventh-best prospect in his home state and a top-40 offensive tackle for the class of 2022.

The Ohio native holds offers from Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, and Toledo.

Mel Tucker and his coaching staff have made one thing clear. They want big guys (height/weight) and are going to offer as many of them as possible.

2021 Michigan State Commits

QB Hampton Fay/6-5, 210/Fort Worth, Texas

RB Davion Primm/6-0, 201/Oak Park, Mich.

TE Kameron Allen/6-5, 220/North Forney, Texas

TE Jake Renda/6-5, 230/Bradenton, Fla.

OG Kevin Wigenton/6-5, 290/Princeton, N.J.

OT Ethan Boyd/6-7, 285/East Lansing, Mich.

SDE Tyson Watson/6-6, 270/Warren, Mich.

DT Derrick Harmon/6-3, 320/Detroit, Mich.

CB Charles Brantley/6-0, 160/Venice, Fla.

CB Antoine Booth/6-0, 185/Hyattsville, Md.

S Michael Gravely Jr./6-1, 193/Cleveland, Ohio

P Mark Vassett/6-4, 210/Australia, AUST

A few of their targets/offers are listed below.

TE Michael Trigg/6-4, 230/Tampa, Fla.

TE Mitchell Evans/6-7, 240/Wadsworth, Ohio

OG Geno VanDeMark/6-4, 313/Montvale, N.J.

OG Delfin Castillo/6-5, 325/Baltimore, Md.

SDE Davon Townley/6-6, 220/Minneapolis, MN

SDE Ru'Quan Buckley/6-6, 260/Grand Rapids, Mich.

DL Rayshaun Benny/6-5, 275/Oak Park, Mich.

