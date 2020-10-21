SI.com
Michigan State Football: Tucker doesn't Release Depth Chart

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who is starting on offense and defense in 2020 because new head coach Mel Tucker doesn't plan on releasing a depth chart before Saturday's kickoff against Rutgers.

Tucker has consistently stated the Spartans have more of a 'rep chart.'

"At this point, I don't anticipate releasing a depth chart anytime early in this week. This is a unique year," Tucker told reporters Tuesday morning. "As you know, things change daily. So, the emphasis with our coaching staff has been to develop every player on our roster."

The Spartan head coach wants to ensure everyone will be ready to participate in a game if someone is forced to sit out due to COVID-19 related issues.

"In anticipation of needing everyone at some point in time to be ready to play ... every player on our roster is getting coached hard with attention to detail and a sense of urgency in anticipation of that player ultimately being on the field," said Tucker.

In an attempt to have more flexibility heading into this season surrounding a ton of unknowns, Michigan State began cross-training within position groups earlier this month, meaning a cornerback learned how to play safety, or a guard was taught the tackle spot.

Tucker didn't stop there; he also had his team learn positions on both sides of the ball – further implementing his 'control what you can control' mantra.

The new coaching staff is a process-oriented group of people who aren't afraid to pivot on the fly if necessary.

"Where we need to adapt and make adjustments as a staff, we do that," Tucker said. "And the same thing with the players.

