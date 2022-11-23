Michigan State Football Players Charged In Tunnel Incident

It's been almost a month since Michigan State lost to Michigan 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but sadly the discussion has always been about the acts that took place in the tunnel afterwards. Several Michigan State players were captured on video assaulting Michigan cornerbacks Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows. In the days after, it was made clear that the law would be involved and that Green specifically was pressing charges after he received injuries from the attack. Earlier today, the charges were formally announced.

After reviewing the evidence and the law, the Prosecutor’s Office has authorized these charges:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

The statement goes on to say that all charges are just allegations at this point.

Obviously the case isn't completely closed, but this does start to shed some light on what might happen with these seven football players. The suspended players, which includes the seven charged above and Malcolm Jones, have not played for the Spartans or been a part of team activities since the incident. MSU's regular season finale is Saturday at Penn State as the Spartans battle to get win No. 6 and become bowl eligible.