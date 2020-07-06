Spartan Nation
Michigan State's Mike Sadler, First-Team All-Decade Punter

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Mike Sadler has been named the first-team All-Decade punter by the Big Ten Network, joining former cornerback Darqueze Dennard as the only other Spartan to make it.

The Big Ten Network announced their decision via Twitter, saying, "he flipped the field. He shined in the classroom. And he made people laugh."

Sadler earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice during his time at Michigan State and was a first-team All-American in 2013.

He was the first-ever, four-time Academic All-American in Michigan State school history and a finalist for the William V. Campbell trophy. In 2014, he was awarded the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor, which recognizes outstanding athletic and academic achievements.

"It was such an honor to get that message, and it really means the world to me, Dave (Revsine). For me, it validates the impact Mike had on his sport and really the impact he continues to have on people who watched the sport," said Karen Sadler to Big Ten Network. It's a cool legacy, but the fact that the panel voted him to be punter of the decade … it goes back to all the hard work he put in from day one."

In a devastating car accident on July 23, 2016, Sadler passed away in Wisconsin, along with Sam Foltz, a punter at Nebraska.

However, the Michael Sadler Foundation was created as a way for people to carry on his legacy and help to "inspire and empower students to realize individual potential with strong character."

"He would have been so proud. He would have been super-humbled, because that's who he was," Karen Sadler said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

