Michigan State Football: Odds to Win the Big Ten in 2021

After finishing 2-5 in his debut season, what are the expectations for Mel Tucker in year two?

East Lansing, Mich. – Every program went through an abnormal offseason in 2020, but Michigan State's late hiring of Mel Tucker made his debut season even more complicated.

Numerous schools across the nation needed to implement new schemes and coaching staffs, though the Spartans started later than most.

MSU lost out on a traditional spring, summer, and fall, and while 27 players left East Lansing, Tucker added 18 new individuals through the transfer portal, not including the 2021 recruiting class.

It's nearly impossible to draw conclusions from Michigan State's 2-5 start under Tucker, yet one question remains. What are realistic expectations heading into year two?

On Monday afternoon, SuperBook Sports released its odds to win the Big Ten. The Spartans were listed at 200-1 alongside Maryland and only ahead of Rutgers (300-1) and Illinois (500-1).

Odds to Win the Big Ten (Per SuperBook Sports)

Ohio State: 5/9 Wisconsin: 5/1 Penn State: 8/1 Iowa: 12/1 Michigan: 20/1 Indiana: 25/1 Minnesota: 40/1 Nebraska: 40/1 Northwestern: 50/1 Purdue: 80/1 Michigan State: 200/1 Maryland: 200/1 Rutgers: 300/1 Illinois: 500/1

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1