Four-Star Guard Geno VanDeMark Puts Michigan State in Top-6

McLain Moberg

Four-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark included the Michigan State Spartans in his top-6, which he released Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. 

The other universities are Rutgers, Arizona State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

VanDeMark currently plays for St. Joseph Regional high school, where he is the No. 1 guard in New Jersey.

He is the fourth overall prospect in the state, and a top-20 recruit at his position in the entire 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings.

Nationally he is the No. 316 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound linemen, features offers from West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and Purdue, among others.

Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated VanDeMark and say he has a "Good frame with power to play interior. Comfortable on right or left. Athleticism shows when pulling. When staying low, his power shines. Can scrape and get to second level. Strong upper body. Engages quickly, drives legs, and can turn block. Strong initial punch. Fires off quickly and low when sinking hips. Needs to be more consistent. Sometimes lacks flexibility and ability to move laterally in pass pro. Becoming more flexible at knees instead of bending at waist needed. Multi-year starter for Top 25 program. Day 3 NFL draft pick." 

