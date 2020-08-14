SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers 2023 S Kahlil Ali

McLain Moberg

One day after the Big Ten announced its postponement of the 2020 college football season Mel Tucker and the Spartans offered a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety/wide receiver out of Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Wednesday afternoon, Kahlil Ali tweeted he earned an offer from MSU saying, "I am truly blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

As a freshman, he caught 16 passes for 282 receiving yards, and three touchdowns (Ali had 27 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and seven pass break-ups on defense).

He holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Penn State.

Ali managed to turn quite a few heads going into his sophomore year, and the Spartans will have plenty of Big Ten competition.

He's not ranked by 247Sports Composite; however, it seems to be a matter of time for the '23 safety considering the attention he's gained thus far.

Michigan State doesn't have any commits for 2022 or 2023, but they do feature 11 prospects for '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

