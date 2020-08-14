Michigan State Football Offers 2023 S Kahlil Ali

One day after the Big Ten announced its postponement of the 2020 college football season Mel Tucker and the Spartans offered a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety/wide receiver out of Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Wednesday afternoon, Kahlil Ali tweeted he earned an offer from MSU saying, "I am truly blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

As a freshman, he caught 16 passes for 282 receiving yards, and three touchdowns (Ali had 27 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and seven pass break-ups on defense).

He holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Penn State.

Ali managed to turn quite a few heads going into his sophomore year, and the Spartans will have plenty of Big Ten competition.

He's not ranked by 247Sports Composite; however, it seems to be a matter of time for the '23 safety considering the attention he's gained thus far.

Michigan State doesn't have any commits for 2022 or 2023, but they do feature 11 prospects for '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

